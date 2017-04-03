Johna s Monday Afternoon Forecast
We start the workweek watching another winter storm. The storm will arrive to the Four Corners tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,667
|the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence
|3 hr
|You fell
|7
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,624
|Concha Pena has been registered
|5 hr
|what
|2
|Hey, Trollette
|6 hr
|Hooah
|1
|Can't stand it no more...
|6 hr
|Retired USArmy 45B60
|8
|vote trump
|6 hr
|yawn
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC