Isleta Resort begins renovation project
"We want to be lighter, brighter, fresher, and more modern, but also maintain that cultural influence," said Scott Cannaday, CFO of Isleta Resort & Casino. "One of the problems that we have is every 2 weeks -- like today --we have to shut down Bingo to have a concert," said Harold Baugus, CEO of Isleta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|42 min
|The truth
|6
|Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja...
|1 hr
|Well
|6
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|new parrot
|114,688
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,740
|Tabernacle stolen from Old Town church
|7 hr
|Far Seeing Man
|14
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Red
|819
|Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post
|17 hr
|Bobbapaloobop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC