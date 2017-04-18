Isleta Resort begins renovation project

Isleta Resort begins renovation project

"We want to be lighter, brighter, fresher, and more modern, but also maintain that cultural influence," said Scott Cannaday, CFO of Isleta Resort & Casino. "One of the problems that we have is every 2 weeks -- like today --we have to shut down Bingo to have a concert," said Harold Baugus, CEO of Isleta.

