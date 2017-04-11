Identify theft victim sues APD over m...

Identify theft victim sues APD over mistaken arrest

A lawsuit involving the Albuquerque Police Department and a case of mistaken identity has now been transferred to federal court. An Air Force veteran was suddenly arrested last year for a crime he didn't commit, and he's suing APD for violation of civil rights and tort claims.

