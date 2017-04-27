There are on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 23 hrs ago, titled Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquerque per month. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

According to reports into the Albuquerque Police Department, homes are broken into about a dozen times a day in the city. "These guys are watching you as you leave, and they know that you're leaving your residence to go to work, and they're casing places," explained officer Simon Drobik, of the Albuquerque Police Department.

