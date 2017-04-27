Hundreds of home break-ins reported i...

Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquerque per month

There are 5 comments on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 23 hrs ago, titled Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquerque per month. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

According to reports into the Albuquerque Police Department, homes are broken into about a dozen times a day in the city. "These guys are watching you as you leave, and they know that you're leaving your residence to go to work, and they're casing places," explained officer Simon Drobik, of the Albuquerque Police Department.

roper

Lubbock, TX

#1 17 hrs ago
How many of these crimes did the police solve?
According to FBI stats less than 1 of 12

Poor quality work - government is broken, Instead of spending $$$ on social programs, spend $$$ to protect us. At the City/County level, police are similar to military at the Federal level.
One of the primary duties of government is to protect - This is NOT being done
The truth

Albuquerque, NM

#2 15 hrs ago
This is the 30% of kids and adults who didn't graduate HS.
They have little to do but prey on others.

Some work the night shift cruising the neighborhoods for cars and motel parking lots for moving vans and trailers.

Dumb people have tougher lives. Dumb people have fewer good choices.
Dumb people pack the jails.

Wyoval

Albuquerque, NM

#3 14 hrs ago
We need vigilante justice here in Albuquerque, things have been out of hand much too long!
Another

Santa Fe, NM

#4 6 hrs ago
roper wrote:
scared weenie
coo

Santa Fe, NM

#5 5 hrs ago
Wyoval wrote:
We need vigilante justice here in Albuquerque, things have been out of hand much too long!
coo
