Former police chief pleads no contest in assault
A former northern New Mexico police chief has pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the sexual assault of a young woman who was in his custody. KRQE-TV reports that former Jemez Springs Police Chief Shane Harger pleaded no contest Tuesday in state District Court in Albuquerque to false imprisonment, battery and tampering with evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safety Dance
|13 min
|Men Without Hats
|1
|Palm Sunday
|16 min
|CallousOneToo
|3
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,687
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,641
|New Charter School Links to Islamic Cult!! (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Joseph
|16
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|14 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|7
|vote trump
|16 hr
|wormwood
|20
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC