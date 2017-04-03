Former police chief pleads no contest...

Former police chief pleads no contest in assault

16 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A former northern New Mexico police chief has pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the sexual assault of a young woman who was in his custody. KRQE-TV reports that former Jemez Springs Police Chief Shane Harger pleaded no contest Tuesday in state District Court in Albuquerque to false imprisonment, battery and tampering with evidence.

