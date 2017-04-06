Food Truck Festival headed for Albuquerque
Food Truck Festivals of America will be making their way to the Duke City this Saturday for the Third Annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. The event will highlight some of New Mexico's most popular food trucks as well as dozens of regional and national craft beers.
