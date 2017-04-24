Fire investigation finds grow lab for narcotic mushrooms
The Albuquerque Fire Department says the investigation of a f ire that killed two dogs last week has led to unexpected territory. While firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire they started checking other apartments in the Harvard House apartment building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|2 min
|CallousOneToo
|5
|How About Those Big shots at APS!
|1 hr
|your
|13
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|new parrot
|114,715
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,762
|Safety Dance
|8 hr
|Women with hats
|6
|Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ...
|17 hr
|Yeah
|3
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Fri
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC