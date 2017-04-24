Film with Gary Sinise starts production in New Mexico
The New Mexico Film Office says the independent feature "Will Gardner" will begin principal photography in New Mexico this month through the end of May. The office director Nick Maniatis said Thursday filming will be conducted in Albuquerque, Belen, Zia Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, Gallup and Jemez Mountains. "Will Gardner" is the story of an Iraqi war veteran starring Max Martini of "13 Hours" and Gary Sinise of "Forest Gump."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albuquerque cemetery experiencing theft in chil...
|22 min
|Enough is enough
|1
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|54 min
|roper
|2
|Mike the Nanny Bloomberg Spending $800,000 for ...
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|8
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,759
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,712
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|14 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer...
|14 hr
|coo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC