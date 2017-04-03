Fake oxycodone appearing on Albuquerque streets
Federal drug officials are warning of a new synthetic drug that's coming into the U.S. from Mexico. It's already killed dozens of people in Arizona, and now the drug is showing up in Albuquerque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|new parrot
|63,672
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,629
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|12 hr
|This
|15
|vote trump
|12 hr
|Yeah
|10
|the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence
|12 hr
|Yeah
|11
|Roger Van Grisham (May '16)
|12 hr
|Mikdomin29
|11
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|18 hr
|99holloman20
|153
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC