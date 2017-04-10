Duke City Rep Presents Bard Crawl: the Twelfth Night

Inspired by Chicago's Back Room Shakespeare, Duke City Repertory Theatre invites you to a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience: Shakespeare as it was done in Shakespeare's day. The Bard Crawl actors will gather in a different Albuquerque watering hole each week for a brave and bold and wildly spontaneous performance of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night."

