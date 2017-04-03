David Lankford Lee Ann Lankford v. Judith Wagner 11 Arland Associates ...

DAVID LANKFORD; LEE ANN LANKFORD, Plaintiffs - Appellants, v. JUDITH WAGNER, Chapter 11 Trustee of the bankruptcy estate of the Vaughan CompanyRealtors; ARLAND & ASSOCIATES, LLC; JAMES A. ASKEW; EDWARD A. MAZEL; DANIEL WHITE, of Askew & Mazel, LLC, Defendants - Appellees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.