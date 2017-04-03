David Lankford Lee Ann Lankford v. Judith Wagner 11 Arland Associates ...
DAVID LANKFORD; LEE ANN LANKFORD, Plaintiffs - Appellants, v. JUDITH WAGNER, Chapter 11 Trustee of the bankruptcy estate of the Vaughan CompanyRealtors; ARLAND & ASSOCIATES, LLC; JAMES A. ASKEW; EDWARD A. MAZEL; DANIEL WHITE, of Askew & Mazel, LLC, Defendants - Appellees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safety Dance
|6 hr
|Men Without Hats
|1
|Palm Sunday
|6 hr
|CallousOneToo
|3
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,687
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,641
|New Charter School Links to Islamic Cult!! (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Joseph
|16
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|20 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|7
|vote trump
|22 hr
|wormwood
|20
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC