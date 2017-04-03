David Lankford Lee Ann Lankford v. Ju...

David Lankford Lee Ann Lankford v. Judith Wagner 11 Arland Associates ...

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: FindLaw

DAVID LANKFORD; LEE ANN LANKFORD, Plaintiffs - Appellants, v. JUDITH WAGNER, Chapter 11 Trustee of the bankruptcy estate of the Vaughan CompanyRealtors; ARLAND & ASSOCIATES, LLC; JAMES A. ASKEW; EDWARD A. MAZEL; DANIEL WHITE, of Askew & Mazel, LLC, Defendants - Appellees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Safety Dance 6 hr Men Without Hats 1
Palm Sunday 6 hr CallousOneToo 3
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 9 hr Mister Chix 63,687
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 9 hr Mister Chix 114,641
New Charter School Links to Islamic Cult!! (Nov '10) 15 hr Joseph 16
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 20 hr Bloodonhishands 7
vote trump 22 hr wormwood 20
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at April 09 at 5:54AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC