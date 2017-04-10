Customers feel ripped off by conceal carry course offers
An Albuquerque man and his friends found what they thought was a great deal on some conceal and carry classes. Now they're saying they just feel ripped off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,663
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,713
|4/20 smoke out at roosevelt park (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|505touch
|146
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|4 hr
|The
|3
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|7 hr
|CallousOneToo
|6
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|10 hr
|what
|12
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Wed
|Drain
|78
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC