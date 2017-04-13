Cops concerned over video gamea s por...

Cops concerned over video gamea s portrayal of Albuquerque Police

14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Police Department is worried about the way its officers are being portrayed in a version of a popular video game. A local teenager created a modified version of the video game, Grand Theft Auto, using pictures of real APD patrol cars that players can drive as they act as officers.

