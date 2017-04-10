Congressional delegation address ques...

Congressional delegation address questions about ART

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The cones are out and the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project construction is ongoing. But the question now is whether the giant hole along Central will end up being a financial hole of $69 million the city of Albuquerque will have to fill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,699
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Mister Chix 114,654
Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant 6 hr viewer 2
NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ... 6 hr coyote505 3
Effingbar, Albuquerque 6 hr viewer 1
Concha Pena has been registered 8 hr Bullies 6
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 22 hr Anonymous 9
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,494 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC