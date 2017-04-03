Concerns raised over traffic at two A...

Concerns raised over traffic at two Albuquerque schools

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

KOB cameras captured several cars driving onto the shoulder and into the bike lane in the northbound lane of Barstow Street NE in front of Desert Ridge Middle School. "You know some day we're going to hear the sirens and we're going to come down here and just see the mess and it's just going to be too late and I really felt obligated to say something about it," said Don Lifke, a parent of one student at Desert Ridge Middle School and another at La Cueva High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 8 hr new parrot 63,664
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 8 hr Mister Chix 114,621
TRUMP just POed Many More People 9 hr crack 67
News Torn apart by money - Ruidoso News (Sep '10) 9 hr Pragmatist 7
vote trump 10 hr CONCHA PENA 4
Concha Pena has been registered 15 hr CONCHA PENA 1
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Mon Saawya 13
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC