Code for ABQ volunteers tech skills, ...

Code for ABQ volunteers tech skills, time for civic good

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

There are a lot of problems in Albuquerque that city leader and nonprofits can solve by working together. People who are talented with technology may find a way to get involved with local group Code for ABQ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's Declare War on Mexico!! (Jul '11) 1 hr xray45 60
News Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ... 1 hr xray45 1
Mike the Nanny Bloomberg Spending $800,000 for ... 1 hr Damned Left Wingers 1
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 2 hr UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 18
Pastor Confronted by Cowbell Wielding Satanist ... 4 hr wormwood 15
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 4 hr Rougemili 820
Is there anything more boring than NBA Basketball? 5 hr Antitroll 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at April 26 at 3:59PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC