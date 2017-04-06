City to spend $20k on second downtown...

City to spend $20k on second downtown intersections study

It's been six months since the City of Albuquerque replaced more than a half a dozen traffic signals with four-way stops , but it still has to pay nearly $20,000 to see if the change has been effective. The nine intersections are in downtown Albuquerque.

