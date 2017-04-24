City of Albuquerque holding sign-ups for free Summer Recreation Program
Albuquerque parents looking for a way to keep kids busy over the summer might want to check out the city's free Summer Recreation Program. "We have 22 community centers within the city of Albuquerque, a playground recreation program as well as a therapeutic recreation program," said Jess Martinez of CABQ Family and Community Services.
