City of Albuquerque holding sign-ups ...

City of Albuquerque holding sign-ups for free Summer Recreation Program

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Albuquerque parents looking for a way to keep kids busy over the summer might want to check out the city's free Summer Recreation Program. "We have 22 community centers within the city of Albuquerque, a playground recreation program as well as a therapeutic recreation program," said Jess Martinez of CABQ Family and Community Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Teacher Prints An Infuriating Thing On Her... 3 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 3
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,747
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 min new parrot 114,696
vote trump 37 min you fit 27
College President Considers Punishing Conservat... 1 hr Knightkore 1
News Pearce calls for probe over UNM's use of fetal ... 3 hr Knightkore 7
Muslims suffer insanity, low IQ, recessive diso... 3 hr Knightkore 4
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,270 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC