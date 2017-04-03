City athletic fields getting LED lighting
Old-fashioned field lighting costs a ton of money to operate and maintain at athletic fields throughout Albuquerque, according to Cristin Chavez-Smith with the city's Parks and Recreation Department. In fact, the lights at Bullhead Park were getting so old that they needed to be replaced -- poles and all.
