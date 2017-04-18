Child drowns in SW Albuquerque, APD says
Albuquerque police responded to the 10000 block of Cristaliano SW near 98th Street and Blake Road around 8 p.m. Sunday in reference to a possible drowning call. Police believe the 1-year-old child fell into a pool or some type of water, and the drowning does not appear to be suspicious.
