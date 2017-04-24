Changes come to 1 of world's largest indigenous gatherings
The Gathering of Nations, one of North America's most prominent American Indian powwows, is attracting thousands of dancers and as many as 100,000 attendees to New Mexico's largest city this week. One of the world's largest gatherings of indigenous people, which runs through Saturday, comes after the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in North Dakota became a historic display of Native American solidarity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike the Nanny Bloomberg Spending $800,000 for ...
|12 min
|or just
|7
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,756
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|114,709
|Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer...
|5 hr
|Wyoval
|3
|Albuquerque business burglarized for sixth time
|6 hr
|The truth
|1
|Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ...
|6 hr
|The truth
|5
|bandido support clubs (Nov '11)
|17 hr
|Strt up ur ass
|195
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC