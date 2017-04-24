Changes come to 1 of world's largest ...

Changes come to 1 of world's largest indigenous gatherings

The Gathering of Nations, one of North America's most prominent American Indian powwows, is attracting thousands of dancers and as many as 100,000 attendees to New Mexico's largest city this week. One of the world's largest gatherings of indigenous people, which runs through Saturday, comes after the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in North Dakota became a historic display of Native American solidarity.

