Car thieves arrested driving stolen car to the courthouse
Police describe it as a "bizarre" arrest. A LoJack signal alerted police to the stolen SUV, and when officers found the car, the car thieves were headed to the Metropolitan Courthouse to pick up an ankle monitor from a previous case.
