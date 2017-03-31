Car thieves arrested driving stolen c...

Car thieves arrested driving stolen car to the courthouse

14 hrs ago

Police describe it as a "bizarre" arrest. A LoJack signal alerted police to the stolen SUV, and when officers found the car, the car thieves were headed to the Metropolitan Courthouse to pick up an ankle monitor from a previous case.

