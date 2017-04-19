Audit: Federal grant funds tapped for...

Audit: Federal grant funds tapped for medicala

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ruidoso News

An audit by independent investigators with the U.S. Justice Department has determined a New Mexico program that helps crime victims allowed federal grant funds to be used to reimburse the purchase of medical marijuana. Audit: Federal grant funds tapped for medical marijuana An audit by independent investigators with the U.S. Justice Department has determined a New Mexico program that helps crime victims allowed federal grant funds to be used to reimburse the purchase of medical marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pocahontas will not run for president 1 hr barnyard 31
vote trump 2 hr Knightkore 21
News Pearce calls for probe over UNM's use of fetal ... 2 hr Knightkore 3
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Knightkore 63,729
How We the People can defeat Snowflake Leftist ... 3 hr Knightkore 3
President 3 hr Knightkore 3
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 11 hr Piglet Von Chix 114,678
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at April 20 at 5:43AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC