Artists in residence: Albuquerque zoo animals create art

In this March 16, 2017 photo, a young American alligator called "The Kraken," leaves his unique imprint on a canvas that had been sprayed with non-toxic red and yellow paints at the ABQ BioPark Zoo in Albuquerque, N.M. Elephants, apes, alligators, arthropods, snakes, small mammals and big cats are all part of the zoo's Art Gone Wild program, in which the animals distribute non-toxic paint on a canvas using their bellies, paws, noses, trunks, hooves, fingers or feet.

