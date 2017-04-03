Artists in residence: Albuquerque zoo...

Artists in residence: Albuquerque zoo animals create art

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this March 16, 2017 photo, a young American alligator called "The Kraken," leaves his unique imprint on a canvas that had been sprayed with non-toxic red and yellow paints at the ABQ BioPark Zoo in Albuquerque, N.M. Elephants, apes, alligators, arthropods, snakes, small mammals and big cats are all part of the zoo's Art Gone Wild program, in which the animals distribute non-toxic paint on a canvas using their bellies, paws, noses, trunks, hooves, fingers or feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote trump 1 hr wormwood 9
Idiosyncracies about syndicated TV shows 1 hr pvtryan 2
the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence 1 hr pvtryan 9
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,669
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,626
Concha Pena has been registered 17 hr what 2
Hey, Trollette 18 hr Hooah 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC