ART funding uncertain under Trump budget

ART funding uncertain under Trump budget

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

Federal funding for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, otherwise known as ART, is in limbo after the Trump Administration released its bare-bones proposed budget plan. ART's budget was originally formulated using federal funds totaling $69 million, more than half the total budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP just POed Many More People 4 hr Obama 66
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr new parrot 63,660
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Mister Chix 114,617
Fart fetish problem 7 hr fart505 1
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 13 hr Saawya 13
Can't stand it no more... 15 hr Corny As Hell 5
I Wanna Deep French Kiss Hanna Skandera's Starf... 16 hr beast secretions 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,774 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC