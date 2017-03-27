ART funding uncertain under Trump budget
Federal funding for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project, otherwise known as ART, is in limbo after the Trump Administration released its bare-bones proposed budget plan. ART's budget was originally formulated using federal funds totaling $69 million, more than half the total budget.
