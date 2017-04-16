Argument over photo on cell phone lands Albuquerque man behind bars
What started as a couple's argument over a photo on a woman's cell phone, ended with her husband behind bars. A woman told police her husband, 30-year-old Isaiah Gurule, got upset after seeing a picture of another man on her phone.
