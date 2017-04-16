Argument over photo on cell phone lan...

Argument over photo on cell phone lands Albuquerque man behind bars

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

What started as a couple's argument over a photo on a woman's cell phone, ended with her husband behind bars. A woman told police her husband, 30-year-old Isaiah Gurule, got upset after seeing a picture of another man on her phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... 46 min xray45 5
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) 13 hr CONCHA PENA 9
Concha Pena has been registered 13 hr CONCHA PENA 7
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 14 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,673
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 14 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,722
Safety Dance Sat Men Without Hats 2
TRUMP just POed Many More People Sat Drain 80
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC