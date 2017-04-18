Architecture building's 'green roof' ...

Architecture building's 'green roof' offers beauty, sustainability

Students at the School of Architecture and Planning, along with UNM professor Bill Fleming, are leading by example with their "green roof," a unique rooftop garden that recycles rainwater and helps reduce energy costs. The green roof has been atop George Pearl Hall for the last five years, Fleming said.

