Architecture building's 'green roof' offers beauty, sustainability
Students at the School of Architecture and Planning, along with UNM professor Bill Fleming, are leading by example with their "green roof," a unique rooftop garden that recycles rainwater and helps reduce energy costs. The green roof has been atop George Pearl Hall for the last five years, Fleming said.
