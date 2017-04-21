April 21 Morning Rush: Albuquerque boy in officer-involved crash has died
The family reached out to KRQE News 13 to tell us that after three days in intensive care, Joel who was six, died Thursday. The family said "we lost the most loving, caring child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
