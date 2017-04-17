APD: One killed in six-vehicle crash at Central, Wyoming
The crash occurred sometime before 1 p.m. at Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. Albuquerque Police Department Public Information Officer Fred Duran said several people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
