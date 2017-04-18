APD officer hurt in collision remains hospitalized
An Albuquerque Police Department officer injured in a crash with a civilian car is still under sedation in the hospital recovering from serious injuries. KOB-TV learned Thursday his broken leg is extremely severe.
