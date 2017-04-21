APD: Mom causes drunken mayhem with t...

APD: Mom causes drunken mayhem with two kids in car

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Police say a mom drunkenly drove her two kids around Albuquerque earlier this month, causing chaos along the way. When officers finally caught up with the woman and arrested her, she scolded them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 min new parrot 114,690
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 27 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,741
How About Those Big shots at APS! 39 min livy 5
Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja... 1 hr livy 8
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... 2 hr The truth 1
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... 6 hr The truth 6
News Tabernacle stolen from Old Town church 13 hr Far Seeing Man 14
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC