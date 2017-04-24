Apartment fire on Harvard Drive claims three dogs
An apartment fire on Harvard Drive in the Bricklight district near UNM claimed the lives of three dogs Thursday morning. According to Albuquerque Fire Department officials, firefighters responded to the call around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the fire was found in the ceiling in a second story apartment.
