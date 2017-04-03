Another new ABQ resident reports stolen vehicle
It's the unwanted welcoming present Burqueos keep hearing about over and over again -- people stopping by Albuquerque or moving into the city for the first time and then their car has been stolen. A couple woke up in southeast Albuquerque Friday morning, looked out the window, and discovered the car was gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
