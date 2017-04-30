Alleged shoplifter arrested accused of repeatedly targeting Albuquerque Walmart
An Albuquerque man is in jail accused of several shoplifting incidents at the same store one of which became violent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|12 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,766
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|new parrot
|114,721
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|16 hr
|CallousOneToo
|5
|Safety Dance
|Sun
|Women with hats
|6
|Chelsea Clinton Says Female Genital Mutilation ...
|Sat
|Yeah
|3
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|Fri
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|20
|Hundreds of home break-ins reported in Albuquer...
|Fri
|coo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC