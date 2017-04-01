Albuquerque woman arrested accused of slashing husband with knife
APD says back in November of 2015, 33-year-old Theresa Laweka found out her husband was cheating on her and the two got into an argument in the parking lot of Hinkle Family Fun Center. Police say at some point Laweka pulled a knife and started slashing her husband, who got away with minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|21 min
|Drain
|63
|the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence
|9 hr
|Concha Pena
|3
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,609
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|new parrot
|63,652
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|15 hr
|They
|9
|The Women that Ralph Armstrong was convicted of...
|20 hr
|RDA A Rapist
|2
|Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Interesting
|47
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC