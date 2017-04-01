Albuquerque woman arrested accused of...

Albuquerque woman arrested accused of slashing husband with knife

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

APD says back in November of 2015, 33-year-old Theresa Laweka found out her husband was cheating on her and the two got into an argument in the parking lot of Hinkle Family Fun Center. Police say at some point Laweka pulled a knife and started slashing her husband, who got away with minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP just POed Many More People 21 min Drain 63
the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence 9 hr Concha Pena 3
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 9 hr Mister Chix 114,609
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 9 hr new parrot 63,652
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 15 hr They 9
The Women that Ralph Armstrong was convicted of... 20 hr RDA A Rapist 2
News Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09) 21 hr Interesting 47
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,996,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC