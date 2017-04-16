Albuquerque woman arrested accused of...

Albuquerque woman arrested accused of charging neighbor with samurai sword

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Vanessa Morales, also known as Vanessa Chavez, told police her neighbor started yelling at her. The neighbor told police he was outside his home near Gibson and Blake when Morales came out of her garage, where she was playing loud music, holding a large samurai sword.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 7 hr NMMale 817
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... 9 hr xray45 5
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) 22 hr CONCHA PENA 9
Concha Pena has been registered 22 hr CONCHA PENA 7
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 23 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,673
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 23 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,722
Safety Dance Sat Men Without Hats 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC