Albuquerque woman arrested accused of charging neighbor with samurai sword
According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Vanessa Morales, also known as Vanessa Chavez, told police her neighbor started yelling at her. The neighbor told police he was outside his home near Gibson and Blake when Morales came out of her garage, where she was playing loud music, holding a large samurai sword.
