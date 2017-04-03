Albuquerque Schools approve budget cuts, possible layoffs
Albuquerque Public Schools has approved a plan that will reduce the budget through larger class sizes, reduced staff work days and possible layoffs. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the Board of Education on Tuesday approved the budget reduction scenario in anticipation of possible cuts to state funding approved by the Legislature.
