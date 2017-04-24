Albuquerque school district's 'mistak...

Albuquerque school district's 'mistake' retweets attacked

Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Political retweets from the official Twitter account of Albuquerque Public Schools are coming under fire from the New Mexico Public Education Department. The recent retweets that have since been deleted invited residents to a campaign event for a Democratic mayoral candidate, urged residents to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch and called for the support of LGBTQ rights in North Carolina.

