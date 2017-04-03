Albuquerque scammed by fake construct...

Albuquerque scammed by fake construction contractor

14 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV

Only last week a scammer duped an elementary school in Socorro out of $200,000. The state auditor warned local governments to be careful, but the city's payroll turned over twice that in taxpayer money to someone who's long gone now.

