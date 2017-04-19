Albuquerque Public Schools unveils re...

Albuquerque Public Schools unveils recruitment video amid teacher shortage

15 hrs ago

Albuquerque Public Schools will officially unveil a video that they hope will bring in more teachers to the district. It's part of a plan to have a teacher in every classroom for the next school year.

