Albuquerque Public Schools unveils recruitment video amid teacher shortage
Albuquerque Public Schools will officially unveil a video that they hope will bring in more teachers to the district. It's part of a plan to have a teacher in every classroom for the next school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pocahontas will not run for president
|7 min
|augustine
|17
|Pearce calls for probe over UNM's use of fetal ...
|32 min
|More
|2
|How We the People can defeat Snowflake Leftist ...
|51 min
|This
|2
|President
|54 min
|Old
|2
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|55 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,727
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,677
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|1 hr
|Wow
|85
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC