Albuquerque Public Schools dropping middle school athletics
The Albuquerque Journal and KOAT-TV both reported Thursday night that the move is being made to help address massive budget cuts. APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta says the budget steering committee discussed the option for months, but she heard Thursday they have made it final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,663
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,713
|4/20 smoke out at roosevelt park (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|505touch
|146
|Effingbar, Albuquerque
|4 hr
|The
|3
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|7 hr
|CallousOneToo
|6
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|10 hr
|what
|12
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|Wed
|Drain
|78
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC