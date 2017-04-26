Albuquerque prosecutor: Fewer crimina...

Albuquerque prosecutor: Fewer criminal cases to go to court

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Albuquerque area's chief prosecutor says his office is going to focus on the worst offenders and only try about half the criminal cases referred by law enforcement. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the approach announced Wednesday by District Attorney Raul Torrez will significantly reduce the number of criminal cases sent to Bernalillo County criminal courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike the Nanny Bloomberg Spending $800,000 for ... 1 hr So you 2
Pastor Confronted by Cowbell Wielding Satanist ... 3 hr Antitroll 17
News Wait times continue to increase at MVD offices ... 3 hr you do 2
College President Considers Punishing Conservat... 4 hr apparently 5
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr new parrot 114,700
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,753
News 'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10) 6 hr Lisa 23
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at April 26 at 3:59PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC