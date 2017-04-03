Albuquerque police: Woman found dead ...

Albuquerque police: Woman found dead on I-40 unidentified

Albuquerque police say they can't identify a woman found dead on Interstate 40 last week and think she might have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident. The woman's body was spotted March 29 on westbound I-40 between Juan Tabo and Tramway boulevards at about 3:30 a.m. Officer Fred Duran says investigators are seeking information from residents or travelers about what happened but believe she was struck by a large truck or SUV.

