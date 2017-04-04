Albuquerque police searching for bank...

Albuquerque police searching for bank robbery suspect

The man walked into the U.S. Bank on Carlisle near Constitution wearing a motorcycle helmet. It happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. If there is an identifying mark on this man that you recognize, call police.

