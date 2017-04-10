Albuquerque police lapel camera deal ...

Albuquerque police lapel camera deal faces financial evaluation

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The contract between the city of Albuquerque and Taser International, the maker of lapel cameras for officers, will go before the City Council Finance Committee on Monday night. The deal was supposed to be finalized in March but was referred back to the finance committee.

Albuquerque, NM

