Albuquerque police ID man found dead at motel
Officers were called to a shooting at the Motel 76 on Candelaria near I-25 where they found the body of 21-year-old Leroy Garcia. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|8 hr
|Geee Oh Pee
|82
|Pocahontas will not run for president
|8 hr
|Geee Oh Pee
|3
|Tabernacle stolen from Old Town church
|8 hr
|The truth
|2
|How About Those Big shots at APS!
|8 hr
|The truth
|4
|Is there anything more boring than NBA Basketball?
|9 hr
|darla
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,725
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,675
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC