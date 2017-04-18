Albuquerque police ID man found dead ...

Albuquerque police ID man found dead at motel

Officers were called to a shooting at the Motel 76 on Candelaria near I-25 where they found the body of 21-year-old Leroy Garcia.

Albuquerque, NM

