Albuquerque Police arrest wanted teen after security guard reports suspicious activity

9 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An Albuquerque teenager who APD called a dangerous offender and warned people about on Facebook after he was released from jail is behind bars again, facing even more charges. Police say 19-year-old Esteban Garcia was at Coronado Mall Saturday afternoon when security saw him looking suspicious by a Chevy Tahoe.

