Albuquerque Police arrest wanted teen after security guard reports suspicious activity
An Albuquerque teenager who APD called a dangerous offender and warned people about on Facebook after he was released from jail is behind bars again, facing even more charges. Police say 19-year-old Esteban Garcia was at Coronado Mall Saturday afternoon when security saw him looking suspicious by a Chevy Tahoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,691
|Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja...
|2 hr
|Now
|9
|You morons censor on Topix an ad that runs on T...
|9 hr
|tray kinkay
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Rum Island-ers
|63,742
|How About Those Big shots at APS!
|11 hr
|livy
|5
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|13 hr
|The truth
|1
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|17 hr
|The truth
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC