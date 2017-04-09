Albuquerque mom mourns death of son k...

Albuquerque mom mourns death of son killed in stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

His family admits he had a rough past, but says he was working hard to get his life back on track until something tragic happened. "I just asked him how he was doing and he said, 'hey ugly, I love you,' and that was it," said Renee Wahler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant 7 min viewer 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 9 min Mister Chix 114,652
NM no longer teaches responsibility @ school - ... 10 min coyote505 3
Effingbar, Albuquerque 17 min viewer 1
Concha Pena has been registered 2 hr Bullies 6
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,696
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 16 hr Anonymous 9
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC