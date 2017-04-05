Albuquerque mayoral candidates say rules for public campaign fund are unfair
There's a public fund that's supposed to help the so-called "little guy" compete in Albuquerque's political scene. "Public financing" allows candidates to run for the Albuquerque City Council or Mayoral Office with public money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|63,673
|Customer Service @ Social Security Is Non-existant
|5 hr
|Steve
|1
|the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence
|6 hr
|wormwood
|12
|vote trump
|6 hr
|wormwood
|11
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|6 hr
|pvtryan
|16
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,629
|Roger Van Grisham (May '16)
|22 hr
|Mikdomin29
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC