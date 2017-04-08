Albuquerque man facing charges after ...

Albuquerque man facing charges after allegedly sending dog after officers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An Albuquerque felon with a long rap sheet is facing new charges for allegedly letting his dog chase after officers and bite one. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a home near Central and Coors to reports that 56-year-old Anthony Blackshear had punched his girlfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,694
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,649
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 7 hr Anonymous 9
Palm Sunday 9 hr Palmer 6
[email protected] Driver @ Intersection 13 hr It was me 1
Academy Acres Original B.L.O.N.D.E 13 hr Awestruck 1
News Breeder under fire for running 'puppy mill' (Jan '09) 18 hr Debra Buckhorn 230
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC